Politician and former Lingo presenter Lucille Werner was not entirely pleased with the joke that CDA party member and Minister for Housing Hugo de Jonge made about people with a disability in Humberto’s broadcast on Friday evening. “It is a pity that it is said that way, although I know Hugo well,” the MP responded at the table of the talk show.

