The Kick Off overwhelmed 5-0 in the Bisceglie final. President Intini: “A trophy to give to our city”

He had already won an Italian Cup, in Porto San Giorgio, in A2 Female. But in the gotha ​​of our futsal it’s a whole other thing. After the success against Pescara in semis, Bitonto confirmed the favorable prediction by defeating the Kick Off 5-0 in the final of the PalaDolmen of Bisceglie.

Balance for a time — Gianluca Marzuoli and Riccardo Russo confirm the same starting quintets of their respective suits. The last act of the Final Four begins in the name of balance: Stegius nearly takes the lead in the opening, a shot by Cenedese goes off on the outside of the net. As the minutes go by, Bitonto takes control of the field, but the Kick Off seems to buffer the sorties of Luciléia and Renata, making themselves dangerous with their tandem: Simone-Ghilardi. The match unlocks just over six minutes from the end: the restart from Bitontina is lethal, Luciléia and Renata duet as only they can do, assist from the Brazilian, goal from the Azzurra. The Kick Off reacts immediately: a razor from Vanelli shaves the post. It's 1-0 at halftime.

Too much difference — With Lù and Renata in a state of grace, however, there is little they can do. The two champions exchange favours: this time it is the Azzurri who serve the right assist, Luciléia thanks, Marzuoli’s team doubles. The Kick Off reacts again but slams Bianca Castagnaro on the wall, Bitonto has Renata. Who corrects a shot by Mansueto, displacing Tardelli, it’s the 3-0 that effectively closes the match. Lù’s final brace serves her to bring home the ball for her hat trick and decree the final 5-0.

Ode to joy — Silvano Intini is a president in seventh heaven. “We filled a building with our people – underlines the Bitontino number one – we brought families and children, we had to give a trophy to this wonderful audience. We dedicate it to our city. Scudetto? Now let’s celebrate this trophy. Then we will think about the championship”.

Kick Off-Bitonto 0-5 (0-1 pt)

Kick Offs: Tardelli, Bortolini, Stegius, Vanelli, Da Costa, Ghilardi, Di Lonardo, Negri, Violi, Bovo, Maite, Brugnoni. All. Russian.

Bitonto: Castagnaro, Santos, Cenedese, Renatinha, Luciléia, Nicoletti, Pezzolla, Divincenzo, Mansueto, Pernazza, Errico, Tempesta. Herds Marzuoli.

markers: 13’47” pt Renatinha (B), 1’52” st Luciléia (B), 7’38” Renatinha (B), 12’35” Luciléia (B), 17’10” Luciléia (B ).

Ammonite: Stegius (K)

Referees: Nicola Manzione (Salerno), Chiara Perona (Biella), Martina Piccolo (Padua)

Time trial: Paolo De Lorenzo (Brindisi)

THE SUMMARY

Semifinals

Lazio-Kick Off 2-3

Pescara-Bitonto 1-3

The final

Kick Off-Bitonto 0-5

April 23 – 10.07pm

