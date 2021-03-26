I am the mother of Lucila Scarinci, 19 years old, Unique Certificate of Disability N ° 01-00043406327-20151105-20251105-BS-318. My daughter is affected by secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. The disease has advanced despite harsh and fast treatments, to the point of being totally dependent on third parties, it is limited to a bed, it is fed by gastric button continuously. Urinary catheter must be aspirated. etc. Your situation is critical.

Since November 2020 we have been requesting from the Social Work of Rural Workers and Dockers of the Argentine Republic (OSPRERA) a bed that suits your needs and that allows us to assist you in a more adequate, effective and comprehensive way. Along with that order, a specific mattress was also requested. There are clinical grounds that support the request. There is an appeal for protection, precautionary measure, complaints for non-compliance, however OSPRERA manages the times at will. Almost two months ago it was assumed that the purchase order was stopped at the CABA headquarters, because there is an intern among managers who, between complaints and union movements, forget what is essential. The health of its members.

Never in almost 6 years have I managed to deliver medication, supplies, prostheses, etc. on time. And while they are struggling in a power struggle, we who wait for what is rightfully ours, we fight against diseases that take us to extremes. Audit team, OSPRERA managers, we need the bed and everything requested for my daughter.

Maria Eugenia Molina Vega

He wonders “where is the responsible opposition?”

Faced with the inert and lackluster politics of democracy (1983-2021), there are no productive consensuses. We wake up with succulent polemics and heated debate -autists- in irreconcilable positions. Divided between Argentines. We are not a republican democracy. Life itself is a compound of grays that is built on the diversity and pluralism of ideas. Putting together a National Project in which the truth is on one side only generates anger and intolerance.

Argentines do not deserve such a fate, although many voted yes. Will they believe in tyrannies? The pandemic accelerated the crisis. We are not “armored”. The crisis runs through us. Because of us. Inconsistencies of various efforts and malicious corruption. We are not credible as a Nation. In this mediocre reality of hustling, what do we do? What do the leaders do, besides fighting and blaming themselves, for insecurity, inflation, Justice, education, poverty, unemployment, vaccines, the IMF? Where is the responsible opposition?

As an elderly citizen, a common “retired carancho”, I do not see that we are on the right track when one half says one thing and the other the opposite. I do not get it. I don’t care whose fault it is. Get out of the swamp! In Argentina, the group is left without a driver, so it will handle “the guard” and a chopped ticket. The one who governs lost respect and is lost. The “guard” in which the least, returns with his desire for autarky and, bye democracy!

Jorge Luque

Vaccination as a global business, and several doubts

According to the WHO, to control this pandemic, 70% of the population must be vaccinated at a minimum. Next June it will be 40 years since the appearance of the first cases of HIV. However, for this scourge we still do not have a vaccine. Of course, there is an extremely expensive treatment for life. A few months and we already have a shower of vaccines for the coronavirus. How weird isn’t it? Wouldn’t it have been more logical to start with a treatment and give him time to experiment with vaccinations, accordingly?

It is clear that in both cases there is a common factor: vaccinating 70% of the world’s population is an unbeatable business. Maintaining a disease that requires permanent treatment is also spectacular business. Is this a time to trust the WHO (we have all forgotten the H1N1 flipchart, when it was discovered that most of the WHO advisers were employees of the laboratories that made Tamiflu)?

Wouldn’t it be more prudent to pay attention to those who are on the front line and say that, with different treatments, they have slowed the picture? When Photodynamic Therapy for retinal disorders emerged, we all discovered that it was useless. However, the FDA approved it because it considered that since there was no other treatment it was possible to use it. Isn’t this the case with the therapies offered to us in different parts of the world? Or is it because this time, if a therapy works, it ruins their business?

I cannot assure anything, I am just trying to draw conclusions. If we do not vaccinate, a pandemic, as it spreads, creates individuals with antibodies and ends up self-extinguishing. Before this happens, we need to create the need to vaccinate as the only solution. With 70% the business closes perfectly well. With a disease such as HIV, the patient will carry it all his life and will have no other alternative: to take permanent medication.

If I get a vaccine, I end the disease (or control it) and simultaneously I end the chronic patients. Bad. Not good for your pocketbook. I don’t know if it is so. But I feel like something smells rotten in Denmark.

Alberto Colonna Pirilla

Please ask for the issue of insecurity to be addressed

“There is no living being that does not feel fear when faced with danger.” Insensitivity of the governments of the day, inability in the appointment of the ministers of Justice or a little of everything that makes us think that they do not care about the people. It is so difficult not to be able or not to know the power that the motorcycle jets have capitalized by showing that they can do whatever they want, nothing will happen to them and if they are minors they kill and go home. There are no laws, Congress ignores because they do not have time to deal with them?

It has already become unsustainable and the worst thing that it seems that we must take it as a way of life is the growing “insecurity” that mortifies and ruins the lives of entire families. We must resign ourselves to exposing ourselves to sacrificing half our lives, loss of freedom, not being able to leave our homes is like accepting the risk of not returning, even while remaining locked in our homes.

In a fairly normal country, this scourge that seems unstoppable and that all Argentines suffer, those of us who want to live with dignity and also deserve it, we ask that it be urgently treated with the seriousness that it requires and not always with patches wanting to justify the unjustifiable.

“When priorities are clear, decisions are made easy.”

Humberto Charo Amerise

