One of the most watched series on Netflix is ​​undoubtedly Lucifer, fiction starring Tom Ellis, who plays the popular Lucifer Morningstar.

In 2020, streaming should have fully premiered Lucifer season 5, but due to the pandemic, it was only able to present its first eight chapters. For this year, the second part, which also has eight episodes, has already been announced.

While this is happening, actors have been filming the episodes corresponding to the sixth cycle of fiction, which mark the final goodbye of the show.

Through their social networks, the actresses Aimee García (Ella Lopez) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) posted goodbye messages for fans. Who did the same was the protagonist of Lucifer, Tom Ellis.

“After our last scene as Maze and Lucifer from the whole series. It’s raw and straight to the heart. Thank you Kevin Alejandro for giving us freedom. Thanks Tom Ellis for being there with me. Always, your Mazikeen, ”Brandt wrote in a long message on Instagram.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, Maze in Lucifer, said goodbye to fans. Photo: Instagram

Aimee, known for playing coroner Ella Lopez on the show, He also posted videos behind the scenes and on the set. “So today is our last day of filming. Some people are more emotional than others. I won’t say who the cry babies are! Thanks to all the fans and our family ”, he shared on the same social network.

Tom Ellis says goodbye to Lucifer and fans

Through a heartfelt post alongside a lighter engraved with the dates of his first and last day on set, the actor wrote: “Today is the day. Six years ago I started a journey with an incredible group of people and today we say goodbye with love, ”he shared.

Actor gave life to Lucifer for six years. Photo: Instagram / @ tomellis

Lucifer season 5 part 2 will premiere on May 28 on Netflix.