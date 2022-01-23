The Serie Lucifer He had his thousands of followers around the world waiting for him in 2021, since he launched his sixth and final season to reveal the fate of the favorite devil on the small screen. Regardless of whether the ending was satisfactory for everyone, it has not left them indifferent.

Although the program was a success on the streaming platform Netflix, several have been surprised by the data released by the Nielsen ratings. According to its latest study, Lucifer topped the list of most played series of 2021 in the United States.

The report indicates that the 93 total episodes of the series generated more than 18.3 billion minutes of transmission during the year. Certainly, figures much higher than those achieved by the squid game16.4 billion.

It should be noted that Squid game only had 9 chapters, so this could affect the result. However, the fans of ‘The shining star in the morning’ did not need more reasons to celebrate on social networks and remember the best moments of the fantastic story.

What is the Lucifer series about?

The series centers on Lucifer (Tom Ellis) who, bored and unhappy as the ‘Lord of Hell’, resigns his throne and leaves his kingdom to move to the city of Los Angeles. That’s where he opens a fancy piano bar called Lux ​​and helps the Police punish the city’s most dangerous criminals.