After the premiere of Lucifer season 5 part 2, the story led by Tom ellis It has been placed as the most watched series in Peru.

With fans interested in knowing when the sixth part will be released, several details of the next chapters have been shared by the showrunners of Netflix history: Ildy Modrovich Y Joe henderson.

In a recent interview with Collider, the writers answered one of the questions that more than one follower asks: why is Lucifer season 6 only 10 episodes?

“We got a call from Netflix to do a season 6. We basically said, ‘We’ll only do it if we find a story that’s worth it.’ Ildy and I talked a lot and met with the rest of the writers to come to an agreement. Between all of us we find a plot. We sincerely wanted to make sure the final cycle was tight, strong and focused. And 10 felt like the perfect number Henderson explained.

Lucifer season 6 will have a new journey in time

On the other hand, both announced that the Netflix series will see a leap in time in its final season. Although they did not elaborate, Henderson noted that the plot “will not go very far this time.”

The concept of a timeskip is not unknown to fiction. In seasons 4 and 5 we already saw Lucifer and the rest of the characters travel to different stages of history.

This information has caused fans to debate what will happen. A) Yes, prevent Dan’s death, who was attacked by Miguel’s allies, was the most prominent theory.