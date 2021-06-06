After the recent release of the second part of Lucifer 5, many fans of the show are waiting for what will happen in the sixth and final season. Let’s remember that the delivery ended with a great battle that took place in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Faced with expectations, the creators of the program, Ildy Modrovich Y Joe henderson, explained in an interview for Collider what new features will be incorporated in the new edition.

“Lucifer 6In part because of COVID-19, it became a much more intimate season. But also because we knew that we had made this type of season 5B very striking and with a lot of spectacle that we did not want to try to improve ourselves and that it was full of empty action. So we find a more intimate story for all our characters and much more emotional, “said Modrovich.

Likewise, Henderson emphasized one of the chapters. “Although it’s probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve done. So we still have a lot of show ”, he concluded.

Lucifer, season 6, will feature 10 episodes in total And, according to Modrovich, the fiction will focus on investigating in depth the history of the characters.

What will we see in Lucifer, season 6?

Netflix has yet to share an official synopsis for this part of the franchise. However, as God came down to Earth, and then went with his wife to his universe, Lucifer now has his place. Fans are waiting to know what will happen now with him in power.

When is Lucifer season 6 coming to Netflix?

For the moment, Netflix has not confirmed an exact premiere date for the sixth season of Lucifer, but it is believed that it could reach mid 2022, after having finished the recordings at the end of March 2021 in Los Angeles.