One of the most watched series on Netflix is ​​undoubtedly Lucifer, fiction starring Tom Ellis, who plays the popular Lucifer Morningstar.

In 2020, streaming should have fully premiered Lucifer season 5, but, due to the pandemic, it was only able to present its first eight chapters. For this year, the second part, which also has eight episodes, has already been announced.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

What will happen to Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Plot-wise, Lucifer’s return from hell has the characters rethinking their fate on Earth. What’s more, the arrival of his twin brother Michael the Archangel it did not help much in the reconciliation that he seeks with Chloe.

In the first part, said character posed as the protagonist to ruin his reputation and show that he had not really changed. In the end, Michael is caught and a large scar is made on his face so that he can never take on the identity of the Morning Star. On the other hand, fans are waiting to know more about the actions that God, father of angels, will take in the series.

Lucifer 5 Part 2 Release Date

As exposed by Netflix, the second batch of Lucifer 5 will hit the web service on May 28, 2021 and will have a total of eight chapters.

For now, it is known that this will not be the last season of the show, since it was renewed for a sixth and final installment. As indicated by TV Line, Lucifer 6 will have 10 episodes, a notable difference with respect to its previous installment that has 16 chapters. Under this premise, the production will summarize the story for its final stretch.