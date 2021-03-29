Netflix released the first half of Lucifer 5 successfully. The series starring Tom ellis left several followers with high expectations about what will happen at the end of the installment.

After several delays due to coronavirus pandemic, the streaming giant finally set an exact premiere date for the second part of the show through its online platform.

Lucifer 5 Part 2 Release Date

As exposed by Netflix, the Second batch of Lucifer 5 will hit the web service on May 28, 2021 and will have a total of eight chapters.

Release date of Lucifer 5, part 2. Photo: Netflix

For now, it is known that this will not be the last season of the show, since it was renewed with a sixth and final installment. As indicated by TV Line, Lucifer 6 will have 10 episodes; a notable difference with respect to its previous installment that has 16 chapters. Under this premise, the production will summarize the story for its final stretch.

What will happen to Lucifer season 5 part 2?

As for the plot, the return of Lucifer From Hell has made the characters reconsider their fate on Earth. In addition, the arrival of his twin brother Miguel would not help much in the reconciliation he seeks with Chloe. On the other hand, fans are waiting to know more about the actions that God, father of angels, will take in the series.

What is Lucifer from Netflix about?

Lucifer’s story is the one we all know: A fallen angel from heaven. However, this lord of hell is bored with his own existence. Therefore, he decides to leave his kingdom and go to the city of Los Angeles to discover what the mortal world can offer him.