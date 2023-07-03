Good news, a Model 3 competitor to Lucid is on the way.

Of all the newcomers to electric cars, Lucid is a very interesting one. The Air is one of the coolest EV sedans and their second model, the Gravity, is planned.

But more is on the way, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told the British AutoExpress. There is a Model 3 competitor from Lucid on the way. In fact, Rawlinson immediately reveals the arrival of two models: a sedan that must compete with the Model 3 and a crossover that must compete with the Model Y.

Price Lucid’s Model 3 competitor

That is not a bad choice, because those cars cannot be towed at the moment. It won’t be a direct competitor to the Teslas. In terms of price, you should think of 48,000 to 50,000 euros. For reference, a Tesla Model 3 costs $40,240 in the US and the Model Y starts at $47,740. Lucid’s models are slightly higher in the market.

Further details about Lucid’s Model 3 competitor are therefore very scarce, because Rawlinson cannot say much about it yet. They are now finalizing the Lucid Airo Sapphire (picture above), the sporty top model with three engines.

After that, the Lucid Gravity (image below) is in the pipeline. That car will have three rows of seats and a lot of space, plus a hefty price tag. Then come the smaller models that complement the range.

Deal with Aston Martin

Lucid has already found ways to survive and monetize in that meantime. They have made a deal with Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll was looking for an electric powertrain supplier and came across Lucid. In addition to the income, it is also good for Lucid to be mentioned in the same breath as Aston Martin when it comes to prestige. Not in terms of business success.

Speaking of success, Rawlinson was at the cradle of Tesla. At the time, he worked at Tesla on the Model S. Tesla itself has now existed for 20 years, check out the highlights of the brand in the eyes of none other than… @jaapiyo!

This article Lucid’s Model 3 competitor finally on the way appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Lucids #Model #competitor #finally