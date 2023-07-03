Lucid was created to beat up the established order where the staff once worked. Bernard Tse and Sam Weng decided to start their own brand called Lucid Motors after their time at Tesla. Now the chief engineer of the Tesla Model S, Peter Rawlinson, is the boss of Lucid.

The Air that Lucid is now selling is an answer to the Model S. And Lucid doesn’t stop there. The upcoming model, the Gravity, should provide a bite to the stomach of the Tesla Model X. Rawlinson now announces that Lucid will work on cheaper models in response to Musk’s Model 3 and Model Y.

But first the Gravity. That will be a seven-seater SUV with a planned range of 900 kilometers. “The Gravity will arrive during the second half of next year and is on its way,” says Rawlinson. When the Lucid family has landed well, the brand will focus on the competitors for the affordable Teslas.

Lucid’s cheaper models

“After the Gravity, we will build competitors for the Model 3 and Model Y,” says the Lucid boss AutoExpress. He also has a price in mind: “We think around $50,000, maybe $48,000. It’s too early to say, but that’s the vision.’

That would be US prices. In the US you now pay at least $ 40,240 for the Model 3 and $ 47,740 for the Model Y. The (more luxurious?) Lucid models are therefore slightly more expensive. And in addition, the consumer must ask himself: would I rather have a car of which there are already ten on the street or one of which no one can identify the logo?

Furthermore, Rawlinson discusses the future of the brand in the interview. According to him, Lucid is split into three parts: one part sells cars, another part supplies hardware and another part licenses battery technologies. In this way, Lucid could also play a role in selling cheaper models from other brands.

Lucid wants a $25,000 electric car for the masses

Rawlinson believes that in the future you will not need a car with 800 kilometers of range, but rather with 400 kilometers. “If we can do 6 miles (9.65 kilometers) per kWh, then you have a 25-kWh package. […] That’s what you need for a $25,000 car and that’s what the environment and the world need to quickly get the masses into electric cars. […] That won’t be Lucid, but it can be a car with Lucid technology.’ In any case, Aston Martin is converted and is going to work with the brand.