Lucid is of course an American EV car manufacturer. But the billions come from another continent.

No, when we talk about North American EV brands, we’re not just talking about Tesla. Lucid and, until recently, the now bankrupt Fisker also have to shed a tear when a tipsy singer the Star Spangled Banner at the local sporting event.

But in the case of Lucid, the funding, the billions, the money that is needed as long as losses are made, does not come mainly from the US. It was of course already known that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Saudi Arabia was the largest shareholder. Now they are investing another 1.5 billion dollars. Their total investment in Lucid thus comes to 8 billion dollars.

PIF now owns 60% of the shares in the car manufacturer, which is busy launching its SUV, the Lucid Gravity.

The money that is now available is partly a loan and partly a purchase of shares. It is the second time this year that PIF has come up with extra money.

With this cash injection Lucid wants to buy the machines for the production of the Gravity and they want to build their factory in Saudi Arabia with this money. There 150,000 vehicles could be produced annually. For now Lucid does not have to think about these numbers because so far the brand has produced 3,838 vehicles in the first half of the year and in the second quarter 2,394 Lucids were delivered to customers.

But for the second quarter in a row, more cars were delivered than were produced, so inventory at your local Lucid dealer may be getting tighter.

