While there is talk of initial talks between Elon Musk and the government of Saudi Arabia for the construction of a new Tesla Gigafactory in the Middle Eastern country, the direct competitor Polished tries to skip ahead and announces the construction of its first plant outside the United States in Saudi Arabia. At the moment the factory only assembles the SKD kits of the Air electric sedan (which are prefabricated in the Lucid-owned plant in Arizona and then shipped to the Middle East for assembly), with an annual production capacity limited to 5,000 unit.

Towards mass production

But we are only at the beginning: the plant in question, known as Advanced Manufacturing Plant 2 or AMP-2 for short, should become a full production plant starting from the middle of the decade, boasting a annual capacity of 150,000 units. An increase in production is therefore in sight, which translates into an increase in the workforce: there are no precise numbers at the moment, but there is talk of a transition from hundreds to thousands of employees on site.

Lucid makes history

All vehicles that Lucid will build in its Saudi plant will be both sold locally and exported to other, as yet unspecified, international markets. “We are pleased to make history today in Saudi Arabia by opening our first automotive manufacturing plant in the country, where we will build our award-winning electric vehicles and we will support the vision of the nation for a more sustainable and diversified economy”, commented Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson. For the construction of this plant, Lucid admitted to having received a significant support by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, as well as by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the King Abdullah Economic City: nothing surprising, considering that the Saudi public investment fund owns over 60% of the company.