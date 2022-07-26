Lucid’s moves continue towards landing in Europe and the Middle East, where, moreover, he will find a financier like Saudi Arabia ‘live’. The electric brand, which debuted with the Air sedan equipped with cutting-edge technology and a decidedly appreciable range, will be sold at premium prices and therefore will not fuel the so-called (or presumed) electric revolution from below. However, simply from the point of view of technical and market interest, there is curiosity to see its performance in relation to what Tesla and traditional brands do.

According to Automotive News reports, Lucid has put pen to paper the appointment of Evelyn Chiang, former Tesla vice president, as ‘vice president of process transformation’ (he will manage business processes), and Walter Ludwig, former Mercedes Argentina, as vice president of global logistics. These are two veterans whose experience will be of great help in Europe.

In May, Lucid opened its first European office in Germany, with new openings scheduled this year in the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland, the company said. The car brand is expected to open a vehicle assembly plant in Saudi Arabia this yearand the Middle Eastern government has reached an agreement with Lucid to purchase up to 100,000 electric vehicles over the next decade, with the first deliveries next year.

“I am delighted that Evelyn and Walter are joining the Lucid leadership teamLucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a press release last week. “Together, they bring decades of global experience and operational excellence to the company“. But the difficulties are around the corner.

The automaker will report its second quarter financial results on August 3. Its share price since the beginning of the year has fallen by about 50%. Lucid estimates factory production this year at between 12,000 and 14,000 units, far below the more than 30,000 bookings it has accumulated for various Air models.