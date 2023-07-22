Lucid obsession: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Lucida obsessione is the film broadcast this evening, July 22, 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. A 2020 thriller, directed by Dylan Vox, with Caroline Harris and Ignacyo Matynia. Below all the advances, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film stars Lydia Shaw (Caroline Harris), a college student who makes a living working in a library. The young woman lives with her boyfriend Tim (Spencer Belko), who spends his free time around bars drinking and dating other women. Tim and has become so abusive that she is determined to leave him even if it will make her homeless, forcing her to sleep on her best friend Kaylee’s (Sinéad D’arcy) couch until she finds a place for her.

After a few unsuccessful attempts, he seems to get lucky in a building run by a handsome young boy named Drew (Ignacyo Matynia). The apartment Drew shows her is fully furnished and beautifully decorated because the woman who lived there before her just moved in and left everything there.

In short, everything seems perfect, even the relationship with Drew soon turns into something that goes beyond friendship. Too bad the man is literally obsessed with Lydia, he to the point of spying on her at home through a camera system connected to her computer. Over time, Drew’s obsession grows out of proportion, threatening to put Lydia’s life in serious danger.

Lucid obsession: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia, Sinéad D’arcy, Spencer Belko, Andre Boyer, Willow Hale, Lucy Boryer, Harwood Gordon, Lashan Anderson.

Streaming and TV

But where to see Lucida obsession? The film will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 2, tonight on Saturday 22 July 2023, from 9.20pm. Rai 2 is available on digital terrestrial button 2. Those who cannot follow the film live on TV can do so in streaming via RaiPlaythe platform that allows you to follow entertainment content also via PC, smartphone and tablet.