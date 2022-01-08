Lucid prepares the assault on the European market. After starting sales of its Air electric sedan in the mother country only in the last quarter of last year, the US brand promises that in 2022 the long-awaited expansion will also take place in the Old Continent: the company has revealed its growth plans in Europe through its official Twitter profile, responding to a user who asked when the Lucid range would land in Great Britain. Subsequently, more precise information will be provided on a market-by-market basis.

The numbers that the new Lucid Air is collecting are very respectable: in November of last year the electric sedan already had exceeded 17,000 reservations, of which about 4,000 registered in the second half of the year alone, and the company boasted an order book worth $ 1.3 billion. The Lucid plant in Arizona, where the Air will be assembled, is set to produce 20,000 units of the sedan in 2022 alone, but given the constant growth in demand on the market, the company is ready to take steps to increase production. of the model. Europe will then be followed by the Middle East, whose orders will always be opened in 2022, while we will have to wait until 2023 to see the brand also arrive on the Chinese market. Lucid’s goal is clear: to become a leading player in the electric car segment on markets around the world.