By 2025, Lucid customers will have access to more than 15,000 Tesla Supercharger in North America. Not only that: starting from the same year, all new electric vehicles put on the road by the American manufacturer will be compatible with the NACS charging standard, compatibility which will also be made possible for all existing and future models equipped with the combined charging system thanks to an adapter. Not an isolated decision that of Lucid, given that in recent months many other car manufacturers have come to terms with Tesla to guarantee access for their electric vehicles to Supercharger stations.

Musk provokes Lucid

View the rivalry still in existence between Tesla and Lucid, following the official announcement of compatibility with Superchargers, Elon Musk intervened and addressed his US competitor with words of defiance through his official profile X (formerly Twitter). “It must have been one bitter pill to swallow“he wrote, accompanying the sentence with the emoticon of a hearty laugh.

Historical rivalry

It’s not the first time that the South African manager derides Lucid: he had already done so in August 2022 when talking about the rival company’s production rates, and also a few months earlier hypothesizing a bankruptcy in case of failure to cut costs.

That must have been a bitter pill to swallow 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2023

Lucid satisfied

Lucid clearly did not react to Musk’s provocation. In contrast, Lucid CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinsonpraised the agreement reached on charging: “Adopting the NACS charging standard is an important step in providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient solutions for their Lucid vehicles. We believe that one unified charging standardsupported by the nationwide deployment of future-ready high-voltage charging stations, represents a very important step in enabling American consumers to transition to electric vehicles.”