Of course it is not nice that potential customers cancel their order, but Lucid makes it very furious when you want to cancel your order.

Lucid finally puts cars on the road! From introducing the Air as a concept to actually delivering the car took a while, but we succeeded. However, that does not mean that the brand can sit back, because now comes the part where the customers must become and remain satisfied so that the brand can continue to exist. Orders are (still) pouring in for enthusiastic customers. However, Lucid is just as excited, it turns out. At least, enthusiasm disguised as panic and despair.

Lucid seems desperate

If you order a Lucid but still have doubts, you should be able to cancel your order just as easily (with small print, of course). That should be as simple as an email or a phone call, but Lucid doesn’t make it that easy. There would be customers who were called no less than 14 times by Lucid to ‘save’ the order. In some circles you could call that stalking. What’s up with that?

Protocol

From Lucid comes the sound that this has to do with the protocol for the sales teams. When a customer cancels their order, a seller should contact the customer as a last resort. In the trend of: are you sure you don’t want this car? The sales teams received an email that you have failed when an order is cancelled, so everything is done to prevent that. If the customer is not reached, several attempts must be made every day to call the customer again. So you can be called several times by Lucid for 14 days in a row to save your order. The customer also receives emails in which the tone sounds quite desperate. A Lucid employee who wishes to remain anonymous says that the tone of this email combined with the gigantic barrage of bubbles is ‘not appropriate for a luxury car salesman’.

Hast

Is this desperation all necessary for Lucid? Yes and no. As mentioned, it is already quite a step that Lucids are being built and sold at all, so things are going well in that respect. Still, Lucid promised (or wanted) huge numbers and that seems to be disappointing for the time being. In the first three quarters, 3,687 Airs were sold, while it should have been between 6,000 and 7,000. This is noticeable in the pre-orders: where 37,000 people still had an open pre-order in Q2, there are now 34,000. So yes, there is work to be done for Lucid. But not stalking customers just yet? (through Business Insider)

This article Lucid desperate when orders are canceled appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Lucid #despairs #orders #canceled