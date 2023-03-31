Layoffs in sight for polish, an American start-up specializing in the production of electric cars and known worldwide for having launched the Air on the market, renamed by many as Tesla’s rival par excellence. The company is not having a very easy time, it is no coincidence that it has filed with the SEC, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States, a corporate restructuring plan whereby it aims to reduce operating expenses in response to its evolving needs as well as productivity improvements.

Thousands of employees to farewell

So why layoffs in sight? Because part of this plan provides for the cut of 18% of the workforce, which numerically translates into about 1,300 people whose workplace is currently to be considered at risk in all respects. Lucid seems to have clear ideas not only on how many employees to relieve from their respective positions, but also in what time frame to complete this plan: in fact, we read that almost all layoffs will be formalized by the end of the second quarterwith the company reporting that it could suffer a loss of more than €27 million in charges relating to severance payments and benefits.

Even the executives involved

“We are reducing the size of our organization by approximately 18%, which will impact all Lucid workers”the CEO of the start-up, Peter Rawlinson, had written in a previous email sent to employees, adding that the job cuts will concern without distinction all organizations and levels of the company, which means that some executives will also be involved.

An inevitable choice

“We have looked into and implemented many other ways to optimize our cost structure, but unfortunately these measures alone they will not achieve our goals. As a result, we have made the painful but necessary decision to let some of our talented team members go Rawlinson concluded. The cuts are designed to make the company stronger and more resilient in the long run. I thank the employees for their enormous perseverance, their resourcefulness and their teamwork”.