Lucid’s tactics were pretty clear. First came the super fast and mega luxurious ‘Dream Edition’ for the early adopters. Now it’s time to make some numbers. That is why Lucid not only presented an SUV today, but also cheaper variants of the Lucid Air. We were already able to tell you something about that, but luckily now we know a little more and we have the images for you!

The name for it is the Lucid Air Pure. That sounds a bit like the name of a generic yet somewhat pungent air freshener, but it’s possibly the most interesting of all the Lucids. We’ll start right away with hard specifications, because this is the slowest Lucid and the model with the smallest range. However, with 480 hp of power and 660 km of range, you really have nothing to complain about.

Approximate price Lucid Air Pure

We don’t have Dutch prices yet. We do know that the Dream Edition costs exactly 222,000 euros. In the US it costs $170,500. The Lucid Air Pure costs $87,400 in the US. We therefore estimate a price of around 113,800 euros for the Netherlands. This makes the Lucid more expensive than the Tesla Model S and is just below the price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW i7. Then you have also treated the competitors immediately.

The Lucid Air Pure sprints to 100 km/h in about 4 seconds. That is for the rear-wheel drive version. Four-wheel drive is optionally available. In addition to the extra traction, the All-Wheel Drive has another advantage: it can load faster. That version with four-wheel drive costs $ 96,600 (so about 125,000 euros in the Netherlands).

If you want to go a step higher, you can. Then you end up at the Lucid Air Touring. This always has four-wheel drive and no less than 620 hp. This allows you to sprint to 100 km / h in about 3.5 seconds. The range is 684 km. The Air Touring costs $ 107,400, so that will be about 140 grand in the Netherlands. You can compile in the configurator.

