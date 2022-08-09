Scrappy. This is the right adjective to describe the new setting launched by the brand Lucid for its only car listed in the United States, the Air. The version is called Stealth Look and allows the electric sedan to show an even more aggressive and somewhat sporty design, thanks to a long series of aesthetic changes.

There were 35 exterior components modified by Lucid, including the darkened roof trims, the headlight and taillight trim, the mirror caps, the lower door and fascia trim and even the pillar. C. Also fundamental the finishes and the renewed design for the rimswith satin black inserts: 21-inch Aero Sport Stealth and 20-inch Aero Lite Stealth variants will be available. Overall, the car looks more ‘gloomy’, hence the name derived from military jargon.

To have these changes you need to spend about $ 6,000, with availability starting from the first quarter of 2023. The trim is added to the standard one, which is called Platinum Look, for all versions of the Lucid Air: Grand Touring Performance, Grand Touring and Touring. Potential customers with stars and stripes will be able to see the new trim next August 17th, at Monterey Car Week.

The Stealth Look trim can be combined with the entire range of exterior colors, which is made up of Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Gray and Zenith Red. Lucid Air is universally regarded as a viable alternative to Tesla Model S, and the management of the American brand, which can also take advantage of funds from Saudi Arabia, is trying to maintain a step-by-step approach to achieving success in the automotive world. Among the three new American electric brands, together with Tesla and Rivian, it is (for now) the one that has made the least claims: a concreteness that we expect to see ‘live’ on the European market at the end of 2022.