European lovers of electric cars will finally have the opportunity to see the brand on the roads of the Old Continent Lucidas the next steps for exporting the models have been defined Air. As already anticipated several months ago, it was only a matter of time for Peter Rawlinson’s brand: the European premium electric car market is already large enough to justify the investment.

The Lucid model with the most interesting equipment is called Air Dream Editionand its main feature is certainly autonomy. With a single charge, it exceeds 800 kilometersand can therefore also be attractive for markets whose electrical penetration is still in its initial stages since it can cover long stretches without the need for a column. In Europe it will cost around 218,000 euros. Where will it be found initially? The answer is almost obvious: in Scandinavia (Norway), the Netherlands, Germany and Swiss. It will not be an export in large numbers: the cars available will be in limited edition.

In a few days the brand will open its first physical ‘dealership’ in Europe: it will be in Munich on May 13th. Furthermore, in 2022, Lucid will open a design studio and a center that will take care of continental services for customers. It will be very interesting to see how the Air behaves towards brands like Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and Tesla; in the meantime, however, there are no changes to the initial strategic plan, which consists in advancing the market step by step, without overdoing it, without putting oneself in a position to receive free criticism.

Lucid, like many other electric car manufacturers, has recently increased its sales prices, without touching the installments signed by customers already on the waiting list. As of June, cars in the United States could cost as much as $ 15,000 more. Meanwhile, the production plan has been slightly revised, with an expected volume of between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles to be taken off the assembly line in the course of 2022.