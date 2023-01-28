The Lucid Air Grand Touring is the perfect mid-engine of the lineup, but that doesn’t make it a cheap car.

The electric revolution means new opportunities for brands to spring up like mushrooms. Admit it, if a new brand suddenly comes up with a good deal, you are also interested. Offering a breath of fresh air and shaking up the established order: don’t underestimate new brands.

Lucidair

Especially when it comes to Lucid. The American brand is one of the great promises of the moment to bring luxury electric cars to the public. The first model, the Lucid Air, is released. You can also (pre-)order it in the Netherlands.

Lucid Air versions

That doesn’t come cheap, by the way. With an expected starting price for the Air Pure of around 115,000 euros, it comes exactly in the waters of the BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS. However, you can make it a lot more expensive if you want. The ultimate Dream Edition costs 222,000 euros. That’s a lot of money! But then you do get 933 hp and 883 km driving range (Dream Range) or 1,111 hp and 861 km driving range (Dream Performance). The entry-level model for 115,000 euros also travels a very generous 653 km with 480 hp.

Lucid Air Grand Touring

There is a lot of space in between and that space is now being filled by the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which is now priced in the Netherlands. Let’s just throw the amount right in: 165,000 euros. That’s a blow more expensive than the Pure, but also certainly a blow less expensive than the Dream.

Still, the Grand Touring seems to be more Dream than Pure and that’s good news. You are still expected to get up to 839 kilometers of driving range. And also 819 hp. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds, while that is 2.7 seconds with the Dream Performance. Other than that, all three versions are identical. Below for an overview:

AirPure Air Grand Touring Air Dream Range Air Dream Performance Price 115,000 euros (estimated) 165,000 euros 222,000 euros 222,000 euros Assets 480 hp 819 hp 933 hp 1,111 hp Driving range 653km 839km 883km 861km Acceleration nb 3.0 seconds 2.9 seconds 2.7 seconds Drive RWD AWD AWD AWD

Competition

As mentioned, the Lucid Air mainly competes with the BMW i7 (specifically the xDrive60) and Mercedes EQS (580 4MATIC), but we throw for good measure the Tesla Model S Plaid is also added. Price-wise, this trio can be compared quite well with the Lucid Air Grand Touring, although there are of course many differences between them. We take the absolute minimum price for all cars, so there are any options that you can still order. Again for an overview:

Lucid Air Grand Touring BMW i7xDrive60 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Tesla Model S Plaid Price 165,000 euros 144,450 euros 173,825 euros 139,990 euros Assets 819 hp 544 hp 523 hp 1,020 hp Driving range 839km 591km 607km 600km Acceleration 3.0 seconds 4.7 seconds 4.3 seconds 2.1 seconds

The mid-engine of the Lucid Air series does not seem to be in this price range by chance and even though it is the most expensive in this group, it is the most potent in terms of specs. It gets exciting with the electric limousines! You can reserve the Lucid Air Grand Touring now.

