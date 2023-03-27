More than 1000 hp or more than 800 km range, the specs of the Lucid Air Dream Edition are interesting enough to warrant a driving test.

A real Tesla killer

We are so bombarded with this term that we don’t really take it seriously anymore. However, the name Peter Rawlinson might tell you something. It is the man who was responsible as Chief Engineer for the development of the Tesla Model S. Before that, he worked at Jaguar and Lotus Cars, among others, and thus has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive sector. Peter Rawlinson has been with Lucid since 2013, now serving as both CEO and CTO.

In a sense, you could think that after the trick with the Model S, Peter now wants to build an even better EV. And that’s right, so that in itself is very interesting, which is why we took the Lucid Air out for a driving test.

LEAP

The recipe for a good electric car does not seem very complicated: electric motors can be bought in no time and you prefer to connect them to a somewhat large battery. As soon as you enter the world of battery management systems (BMS) software, things get more complicated, but there is still a lot to be gained elsewhere.

That is why Lucid came up with LEAP, the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform. The platform focuses on maximum efficiency, minimum weight and size. For example, each electric motor delivers up to 670 hp and weighs only 74 kg.

Battery, range and charge Lucid Air

Where normal EVs have a battery that operates at 400 volts, Lucid (just like Porsche and KIA/Hyundai) does this differently. Thanks to a voltage of 900 volts, the battery of the Air should be able to charge and discharge faster. And with unloading, the horsepower and Nm’s are generated that we petrolheads love so much.

First back to fast charging: according to Lucid, the Air Performance must be able to fast charge up to 300 kW at a suitable pole. In theory, 400 kilometers of range will be added in 15 minutes. We were (unfortunately) unable to do extensive testing, but on a 300 kW pole at Fastned, the Lucid Air didn’t even reach half of this speed. To achieve optimal performance, the battery must be just empty enough, the post must feel like it and the battery must be at the right temperature, but it was still disappointing to see only 125 kW charging speed.

Home charging takes place via three phases up to 22 kW and the Lucid Air Dream Edition can also supply 10 kW to other EVs via V2L.

Then the key question: how far can you get on one battery? With the 118 kWh battery (2x a Model 3), the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance reaches 799 km in the WLTP cycle from the driving test. That gives little reason for charging stress and there is even a Lucid Air that reaches 883 km during the consumption cycle.

The theoretical range is impressive and so is the practical range: more than 500 km between charging stops should be possible. If Lucid manages to live up to the fast charging speeds at various stations, then things will turn out to be something with the electric car.

Performance Lucid Air

Before I drive you crazy with the specs of the monstrous Performance, let’s take a look at the slightly more “normal” Airs. There is also a reason that more normal goes between quotation marks. The entry-level model at Lucid will be the Air Pure, but it already has 480 hp and sprints to 100 in a good four seconds.

Things only get crazier after that with the 620bhp Air Touring, the 800bhp Air Grand Touring and the 933bhp Air Dream Edition Range.

The Tesla Model S Plaid seemed the pinnacle, but (obviously) the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance surpasses it. The power is 1,111 hp and the maximum torque is 1,390 Nm. We did not test the top speed during the test, Lucid states 270 km/h. Given the sprint capabilities, we immediately believe that the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance should achieve that. The sprint to 100 is sickeningly fast: 2.7s. On a not quite clean road, the Lucid Air made 0-100 in 3.07s. On the one hand a big deviation, but the Air Performance is really fast. With a few intermediate sprints you can conjure up your lunch in no time, especially for your passengers it is better to drive a little more slowly.

More of a limousine than a sports sedan

Given the power and performance, Lucid could have built a Panamera or M5 killer, but they went the other way. The Air is absolutely fast, but the handling is a bit good in all positions. The only attraction is that the rougher cornering creates wheel spin on both the inside rear wheel and the inside front wheel. It’s a sign of how much torque the Air Performance can send to the tarmac.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance that you can steer with the gas, as you can with sportier BMWs and also with the Model S Plaid. It is precisely with modern electronics that car manufacturers can also create a mode in which the car is a bit more pointy, just as Max Verstappen prefers his F1 car. In terms of driving, the Air resembles an older RS6: fast, but you don’t really get involved in the steering.

Are we on the tram?

Some electric cars have some electrical noise, which is noticeable because the rest of the car is so quiet. The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance also showed a somewhat noisy side during the driving test. The electric motors produced a high-pitched whistling sound that is not very disturbing, but is clearly present.

More serious is the complaint about the back seat. There is not much wrong with the sofa itself, but there is no foot space. Instead of the foot garages that some EVs have, the battery of the Lucid Airs with the largest battery pack runs all the way through. So your feet can’t go anywhere, so you’re still miserable in the back.

The luggage compartments are again brilliant, indeed there are several. The front frunk is the largest of an EV, housing 280 liters alone. The full-width tailgate gives access to a luggage compartment of 458 litres.

Price and conclusion Lucid Air driving test

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance costs a whopping €222,000. You buy two Taycans for that, or one and a half BMW i7 and Tesla Model S Plaid. The Grand Touring will be available from 165 grand, the other versions do not yet have a price tag.

So the Lucid Air is pricey, very pricey. As an EV, it is unbeatable, although I would like to see a better result with fast charging. In terms of limousine, the back seat falls short and the handling is a bit boring for the enthusiast. The Lucid Air is an interesting candidate for those who really drive straight ahead and/or want to drive long distances with an EV. But still very expensive, that’s for sure.

