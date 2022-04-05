Interview with Luciano Violante

It will arrive on May 26 in bookstores for Marsilio Editorie Any news from Mrs Marthensen? The new literary work, debut in crime, by Luciano Violante. Affaritaliani.it interviewed him to find out more and talk about the international and Italian political situation.

It arrives in bookstores in May Any news from Mrs Marthensen? his new novel. What can you anticipate?

More than a novel, I would call it a judicial tale. It speaks of the disappearance of a woman whom the prosecutor of Rome is investigating, with ups and downs, and in the end the key to solving the mystery is discovered a little by chance, as often happens in life. It is a debut in crime but I always deal with justice and politics: the book focuses on the operational difficulties of the judiciary but in the background there are the elections for the head of state.

Speaking of current events, it is inevitable to talk about the war in Ukraine. Do you think Putin’s are war crimes?

In war the truth is the first to die, so if the things reported to Bucha for example have been committed, I am sure of the crimes, but the problem remains the war itself. There is no polite one, every conflict brings with it an escalation. And if there have been crimes, I don’t know how they could be prosecuted, given that neither Russia nor Ukraine recognize the international criminal court, but the fact remains that there is an underlying brutality that every war inevitably produces.

Zelensky addressed all to Russian leaders saying they will die in prison. Is a new Nuremberg possible, in your opinion?

Russia is too big, even if it loses it will not be defeated. Certainly Ukraine will try to clarify everything that happened, I don’t know if there will be a trial or not, but sooner or later we should know the truth. But we cannot judge us who speak while sitting in an armchair in our study, while these people do not know if in a quarter of an hour they will be alive or dead. Our judgment parameters are born in a context completely unrelated to what is happening there and are not adequate to the drama of those events.

War is always a disaster, even if there are particularly disastrous phenomena such as what seems to have happened in Bucha, or in the Second World War, or in the first and many other places where a war is underway. Because in war the enemy must be destroyed and humiliated, this is the logic of the conflict, and those who do not think like you are the enemy. And that’s what’s happening in Ukraine.

Also for the war, and for example the rearmament, there are and have been several disagreements in the majority between Pd and 5 Stars. In your opinion, with these premises, will a new alliance be possible in 2023?

The newspapers read that the Pd and 5 Stelle have made agreements in almost all the municipalities, so it seems that the alliance works at a territorial level. At the national level, there is now a bit of political theater dynamics, but these are things that will have to be verified close to the next political elections.

