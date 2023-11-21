The Technical Commissioner of the Italian national team wanted to dedicate a thought to Giulia Cecchettin and to all the victims of violence

In the pre-match interviews, the technical commissioner of the Italian national football team, Luciano Spalletti, wanted to take a moment and dedicate a thought to Giulia Cecchettin. In addition to this, she wanted to send a strong message, to do her part in trying to put an end to this scourge of violence against women.

Giulia Cecchettin’s heinous crime shook the whole of Italy. For a week everyone was in suspense, with the hope that the 22 year old from Vigonovo, who disappeared together with her ex-boyfriend Philipreturned home safe and sound.

The authorities searched for the young man’s car, one Big black dottracing part of the route taken, but without ever actually getting close to it.

Last Saturday dramatic turning point. A volunteer of the Civil Protection, with the support of the dog Jageer of the dog training, found the lifeless body of Giulia, who after having been massacred with stabbing woundsit had been thrown into a cliff near Lake Barcis, in Pordenone.

A few hours later, in the evening, Filippo Turetta was tracked down and arrested in Germanynear Leipzig, where he had tried to escape.

This story, unfortunately the umpteenth of its kind, inevitably shook everyone and revived the discussions on gender violence and the violated freedom of women.

There are many of them exposedreiterating once again the anger for episodes that are senseless and should never happen.

Luciano Spalletti for Giulia Cecchettin

Among the many who showed their condolences to Giulia’s family and wanted to send a message against these episodes, there was also Luciano Spalletti.

The new Technical Commissioner of the Italian national football team, in the pre-match interviews against Ukraine, a fundamental match for qualification for the next European championships, in addition to talking about the match itself, wanted to take a moment to have your say on Giulia’s story.

A strong stancewhich he had already done in the past, on the occasion of other resounding news events like this.

We can’t take any more of these cowardly scumbags disguised as prince charmings. We must help women to distance themselves from anyone who claims to own their freedom.

These are the words of the Azzurri coach to the journalists of Rai Sport.