Luciano Spalletti, his son joins Juventus, here’s what he’ll do

Federico Spalletti, son of the technical commissioner of the Italian national team Luciano, is a new member of the staff of the Juventus. This was revealed by Corsport, according to which “the boy, who was at Udinese last year, will become part of Giuntoli’s scouting staff”.



Who is Federico Spalletti?

Federico Spalletti, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, “for his friends Chicco, 29 years old, left for the United States at 18 where he settled Graduated in philosophy. He worked as an observer in Figc, speaks five languages and it is the second-born of Luciano and his partner Tamara. Has a older brother, Samuel, lawyer, and a younger sister, Matilda”.