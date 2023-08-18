Rome – Having entered the heart of the Neapolitans, he will now try to make inroads into that of all Italians. Luciano Spalletti is certainly not afraid of the great challenges: from the blue of that Naples that made him fall in love and with which he fell in love, fully enrolling in the history of the club and of the city with a championship with historical features, to that of the national team, the wheelbase was definitely shorter than expected. Or maybe, not even predictable. He should have had a sabbatical year after the not too soft separation from De Laurentiis and instead, after only a few months from the greatest sporting joy, he will find himself on the most cumbersome bench there is. And we are sure that he will not even weigh too much.

Those who know him have always described him as a lover of great challenges. And arriving after Roberto Mancini, winner of the last European Championship but also co-responsible for the missed access to the last World Cup, is certainly not the most trivial task on this planet. But when you start from the bottom, when you experience the real mess, everything seems decidedly less cumbersome.

Born in Certaldo, in the Florentine countryside, in his career as a footballer he treaded the hard courts of the C, those where nobody gives you anything. Not even half a compliment. He started getting those when he took off his boots and then put on his technician clothes. His first experience among the greats dates back almost thirty years ago: it was 1993/1994 when as substitute he saved Empoli, one of his favorite teams. That he was predestined for the bench, Spalletti made it clear immediately. From C to A in just two seasons, the double promotion that sends Empoli into the football that counts and that shows Lucio’s skill to the whole of Italy. However, that 3-in-a-row won’t be the forerunner for the big leap into a big one. Sampdoria, exemption and relegation to B, exemption in Venice, and Ancona, mark a stop in terms of career growth. That doesn’t rhyme with Spalletti’s hunger for the field. In Udine, he molds one of his most beautiful creatures. He hits two qualifications for the old UEFA Cup and in 2004/2005 the historic one for the Champions League: as in Empoli, even in Friuli they remember him with particular affection. Contrary feelings instead he will live in Rome, appreciated and acclaimed in the first experience, unbearable by the square in the second.

Those who were able to enjoy the first Roma from Shoulders live, remember champagne football, tactical intuitions, see Totti for the new season and Perrotta behind the captain, and even trophies. Two Italian Cups, an Italian Super Cup, certify a meticulous and at times even innovative work. Strong on the field, as in the traits of a character that is not always conciliatory. Exuberant, outspoken, with an overflowing personality: he put it on display in February 2009, when he resigned from Rome, and when a few months later he accepted the court of Zenit St. Petersburg. In Russia, winning two championships, a Super Cup and a national cup, he skilfully exported Italian football, before being sacked in 2014. After a year and a half away, he returned to the Roma bench (by chance, taking over from Rudi Garcia, now new coach of Napoli) and thanks to a super season finale brings her back to the Champions League. Just as he does the following year, 2016/2017 in what will be Francesco Totti’s last year as a footballer: there was certainly no good blood between the two. And the Giallorossi square, he sided in an almost Bulgarian way in favor of Pupone. Two Champions League qualifiers weren’t enough to be loved or even to continue with Roma. He leaves the capital, for Inter, almost a “capital of pressure”. In the two years with the Nerazzurri, in both cases on the last matchday, he detaches two passes for the Champions League. But not even in Milan did he find the right “bank” to be able to continue. Antonio Conte arrives in his place, and Inter, unlike what they did with Spalletti, invests heavy money. Mica is discouraged by Luciano, who after two years of “paid rest” from Zhang’s club, finds a bench in Naples. In his first year in blue he doesn’t go too far from the Scudetto, in the second, – after a market in which he loses the various Insigne, Mertens, Koulibaly -, he writes history. From the blue of Naples, to that of the national team, the step was very short: in the heart of Spalletti, with the hope of triumphing again, there will continue to be the same color.