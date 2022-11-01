Luciano Spalletti responds with an ironic smile to Klopp’s honeyed words about the Liverpool – Naples match: “Did he say that we play the best football in Europe and that we can reach the final? Nice. It seems to me, however, that he also said that Liverpool are not he will not even try to win the game against us by 4-0. If he said it seriously I’m there, let’s talk about it … Excessive compliments sometimes serve to put you up there, on a pedestal, and then listen to your thud better when you fall, if it happens. I always prefer to receive criticism from my opponents, in which we often find the necessary ideas to improve. It is the English and not us who have played two finals in a row in the Champions League, it seems to me. them: Klopp and his team. “Cca nisciuno is stupid. Maybe one day my colleague will come to coach in Italy to train the Azzurri and he will discover that in our part of Soliro the answer is like this, in these cases”.



