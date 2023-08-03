Luciano Pereyra will return to Peru, but this time with his new tour ‘To the soul’, also the title of his latest release. The Argentine will once again sing to the thousands of his fans at the concert that he will offer next Saturday, October 21 at the Videna Legacy Venue. The one from Luján promises to surprise and enchant his thousands of Peruvian fans with his new songs, in addition to the classic ones, which together will allow a romantic and intimate journey that the artist displays in each of his presentations.

Luciano Pereyra, who has almost 25 years of successful career, 14 released albums and millions of views on digital platforms; he offered an interview to La República in which he recalled his last show in Lima and gave details of his recent song ‘If you go’. The 41-year-old artist also talked about the next concert that he will give in our country. Ticket sales are still available at teleticket.

—In your last concert in Lima you said you were going to return to Peru and in less than a year you announced your return. Is it a promise kept?

—It is that I no longer conceive a calendar of my tour without Peru being included. And it is that after so many visits to Peru on promotional tours and after my first concert last year, in which we really gave a lot of emotions; My first reunion with the Peruvian public was very strong for me, due to the welcome and affection. That concert was like a relief, after so many years waiting for that moment and it finally came. Peru will always be on the calendar of my concerts and my tours, so I am more than happy that this October 21 arrives so that we can meet again with the songs, with a new album, with new songs, reviewing the songs that are part of this musical history, so I am very happy about that.

—Even though you sang dozens of songs, your fans missed some songs like ‘Chaupi corazón’. How do you go about putting together your repertoire for a concert with so many albums under your belt?

—Yes, that concert fell short for us because we did bits of different songs, because otherwise we would have to spend many hours singing. But this year at the concert we will do more of those songs and we will do little bits to try to please everyone. That is why I say that what I experienced at that concert in Peru was very beautiful for me because they asked for songs that I had not sung for a long time and remembering those songs was a wonderful moment.

—You just released ‘Si te vas’, which seems like a heartbreak song. How did you get inspired to create this theme if you are very much in love in real life?

—Well, it’s also part of the art to put yourself as a character of what can happen, apart from who hasn’t ever had a couple not work out, that you see that the relationship begins to fall apart and that one begins to sniff as the loss of that partner. It has happened to all of us. But beyond the fact that this song is interpreted as a heartbreak song, it can also be a beautiful love song that you can sing to your partner and dedicate saying: “Look at everything that will happen to me if you leave.” It can also be a nice declaration of love if we turn the situation around. And it depends on how you want or need that song to reach your soul to keep you company. In good moments, one expresses them by laughing, but in heartbreak, one needs to channel and in my case I do it by writing songs. So it’s a way to unburden the soul a little.

—In music, a new debate has reopened: covers versus unpublished songs. And you have more than 100 of your own songs. How important is it for you to keep creating?

—It’s that life is constantly giving you tips to be able to make a song, to be able to compose. In my case, I have to live and I love to live. And to moments lived, I love putting lyrics and music, but also the covers are one’s own songs, because I have listened to songs by other artists and they identified me at that moment and one appropriates them. I have recorded ‘La distancia’ by Roberto Carlos, ‘El viejo Matías’ by Víctor Heredia and so many songs that, even though others have written them, when it comes to singing it, one also feels like one’s own. But I do like that part of being able to write, of being able to compose, of being able to express what I feel in lyrics and music.

—Just your return to Peru coincides with 25 years of career. What is the most beautiful thing that has happened to you in this time?

—Not only have I grown as an artist, but also as a person and I think that is the most important thing. And in these 25 years, (I love) being able to work and be able to do what I like, to be able to grow and learn daily from life with a great passion such as music. For me, that is a blessing.

—You said that “from now on” was your most international album and now you will release another album, how will you overcome that fence?

—It’s fabulous because the last album is over and I lived with that album all I had to live. And now it’s a new adventure and new adventures are very interesting to me. Curiosity for new adventures seems fascinating to me, new challenges seem fabulous to me and this new challenge today with a new song and with a new album almost finished, with new songs, with a new tour, with a return to Peru again ; It makes me very, very happy. Every time I think about things from the past like the previous album, which refreshes my memory with each song that I do live again, a smile breaks out in me and happiness springs up. And now the happiness of this present is this present with everything that is coming and for me it is fantastic.

—I have seen on networks that your fans lead aid campaigns, how have you managed to guide them and channel the love they feel for you in the best way?

-We learn together. We grew and continue to grow together and as time goes by we also realize that there are many needs. I always appreciated each of the gestures and gifts on each visit to any city or country with which I am received, but we have found with all the fan clubs an even better meaning for those gifts, which is to take them to places that are really needed. and there is no better way to celebrate than by helping. The fan clubs not only keep an eye on the release of each album or each single release, but they also do extraordinary social work of which I feel very proud. That is also why we always invite you to join the fan clubs because, beyond sharing our music, we share the power to help those who need it most and that is also a hymn to the soul.

