Luciano Pereyra He celebrated his 25 years of artistic career with his Peruvian followers, in a show in which there was no shortage of emotions, laughter, screams and a lot of gratitude. The romantic voice of folklore kept her word and she returned to our country to offer an emotional and romantic concert, as part of her ‘Hasta el alma’ tour, the name of her latest record production, whose songs were presented live. at the Canout Theater.

With the presence of thousands of people, banners and the call of his fan club, the singer appeared on stage with ‘Si te vas’, a new musical song, which is part of his 15th album.

It was followed by songs like ‘Fanático’ and ‘Hasta el alma’, which talks about that abstraction that people make to escape, at least for a moment, from chaotic society. “What a great joy to be, once again, in this beautiful land, in this beautiful city, in this beautiful country. Thank you very much for the welcome, for the always affection. Peru has always been very important, it has always been at the foot of the canyon. Thank you very much, Lima,” added the singer before singing another song.

Luciano Pereyra made his Lima fans fall in love with him. Photo: Barbara Mamani See also Luciano Pereyra prays for his brother Marcelo to recover after suffering a stroke

A dream evening

The night was getting romantic. Those who enjoyed this moment the most were the couples, those who eagerly awaited ‘Because I Still Love You’, a song that brought everyone in attendance to tears, generating tears in many of them.

It was followed by musical pieces such as ‘A woman like you’, ‘Without witnesses’, ‘You are falling in love with me’ and ‘Chaupi corazón’. Precisely, this last song, which is part of his album ‘Amanecer’, was pending in the 2022 concert.

Luciano Pereyra performed at the Canout theater. Photo: Barbara Mamani

Finally, the popular ‘Chinito Lindo’ said goodbye to all his followers by raising the Peruvian flag and admiring all his charming audience for having chanted part of his repertoire, such as ‘The Red Dress’, ‘Teach me to live without you’, ‘Forgive me ‘, ‘A great love never dies’, ‘If it’s not too late’, ‘stay with me’, ‘like you’, among others.