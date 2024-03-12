The twelfth edition of Leopolda was held over the weekend. The Nordio case took center stage: the Minister of Justice first confirmed and shortly after canceled his participation in the Renzian event, during which he was supposed to speak on the issue of the dossiers. According to Matteo Renzi he would have been stopped by the prime minister herself.

But the real protagonist of the two days was the pyrotechnician Luciano Nobili. The Turberenzian regional councilor of Lazio, in fact, documented the Florentine weekend in great detail.

Between five-a-side football matches with Italia Viva's “companions”, the thrilling draw of his Roma played in the Grandstand at the Franchi (the Serie A calendar wanted to reward Lucianone by predicting Fiorentina-Roma in the days of the Leopolda), for ending with a dinner with the Dazn commentator Pierluigi Pardo in which we are sure all the very current issues of the national and international political scenario will have been addressed.

In short, a decisive contribution to the Italian political debate. Nobili's frenetic activity was thoroughly documented by photos and videos that the brave Renzian leader and his friends posted and sent with great pride to dozens of chats to the background of “Le porti un Lucianone a Firenze”, paraphrasing the famous song by Odoardo Spadaro.