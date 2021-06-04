A week after the arrest of Pappo’s son, Luciano Napolitano, for having threatened with death, beaten up and his partner locked up, in the neighborhood Benavidez, where both had shared a house for 4 years, people were shocked and shocked.

Many neighbors who knew the son of the historic rock musician Norberto Napolitano, or some who did not know he lived on the block, say they are afraid to talk about what happened. Others acknowledge that It is not the first time that they notice violent situations in the couple.

“Some time ago, before the arrest and this act of violence occurred, Luciano had asked the woman to leave the house but she did not want to. He asked for the keys but she did not give them to him, it was heard in the whole neighborhood that discussion “, relates a neighbor to Clarion.

The house where the events occurred is located in Jujuy 3400 and is currently covered with a nylon that prevents seeing the interior of the house

“I have lived here for a long time. It is a quiet neighborhood, so the day they arrested Pappo’s son, we were struck by seeing so many police cars and vans and the media, it is not very common,” says a neighbor who has lived for more than 30 years in Benavídez.

In her statement to Justice, Mariel Oleiro, a partner of the detainee, also denounced that Napolitano once went out to shoot in the street. “The neighbors are much more afraid because once he was shot“, he said, and assured that it changed and traumatized” the death of his grandmother. ”

On May 24, Oleiro denounced his partner for gender violence. The complaint included harassment, threats of death and physical violence. She told the police and also journalists that her partner took her by the neck, punched and kicked her, and even doused her with alcohol. In addition, he left her locked in the barbecue area of ​​the house for a day, until she managed to escape.



Oleiro also assured that it was not the first time he had suffered attacks from Pappo’s son. “It is the third act of violence but I never dared to report it out of fear,” said the victim, adding that she felt “fear” for her life.

The area where the events took place is very quiet. The Jujuy street It borders one of the busiest avenues in the town of Tigre, Avenida Benavídez, where there are several shops and constant movement at peak hours.

For those who knew Napolitano, as business employees or those who reside at 3400 de Jujuy, the arrest was shocking. “He and the woman always came to my store to buy, and we talked a lot. When I found out about the incident, I was really surprised because he seemed like a normal guy, but turned out to be crazy“says a hardware store owner.



The house is located a few meters from Avenida Benavídez, which is characterized by being very busy with the shops that inhabit it.

“We were struck by what happened to both me and my dad, with whom he spoke from time to time and greeted each other. He wasn’t a troublemaker neighbor but you never know what might happen“, adds the employee of an auto parts store, a few meters from the house.

In the house of Pappo’s son the abandonment is notorious, and precedes the denounced acts of violence. Today the construction is completely covered with a black nylon, without traces of inhabitants. The lane grasslands they prevent you from approaching the property, but from afar, you can see three abandoned and deteriorated buses.

“One collective belonged to Pappo and the son inherited it. Now it is there and he has it in the front garden,” commented another neighbor.

During the early morning of May 26, Napolitano was arrested and brought to justice. His home was also searched, during which they seized a 38 caliber revolver and ammunition of the same size. Reportedly, he did not have a permit to carry weapons.



At the moment he is still in detention and is accused of “injuries aggravated by the relationship and by mediating gender violence in real competition with threats, illegal deprivation of liberty aggravated and illegitimate possession of a weapon of war.”

The defense of Luciano Napolitano presented a request for release but was rejected by the Justice of San Isidro and will remain in prison. In addition, the victim next Saturday will expand his statement and that could further complicate the judicial situation of Pappo’s son.