The journalist edited “Those who walk”, the book by the walker published in 2011. Alex instead wrote the preface of the author’s latest work, “The paths of dreams”

Michele Antonelli

The story begins with an anecdote: “A few months ago, Alex was expected to present my book at the Festival Passages of Fano. Unable to come, he had sent a video in which he explained that he had miscalculated the times and that he had only managed to get to Faenza. Strictly on foot.” Luciano Murgiajournalist and author of the book “The paths of dreams”, with a foreword by Alex Schwazer, remembers the moment between smiles. “That day, despite his absence, he showed himself close in thought.”

books and paths — Luciano Murgia met Schwazer in Berlin, in 2009, a few months after retiring: “I have always been passionate about fatigue sports and, having followed his undertaking from a distance a BeijingI decided to go and see it up close Athletics World Championships. That day, when Alex was forced to retire from the 50km, we met. Our friendship intensified as the months passed and I was later asked to follow the publication of his book “Those who walk”, published in 2011 and focused on the beauty and value of the paths. “Then, the story became known. The relationship established led me to London for them Olympic Games of 2012, waving the Italian flag with the words ‘Forza Alex’ in front of Buckingham Palace. A way to show closeness to him, because it is in complicated moments that we need to support people.” See also This is my first soccer World Cup (Meluk tells him...)

THE PATH OF SANTIAGO — Murgia’s story develops through moments that are still vivid: “When he returned to racing, in May 2016, I was at Rome and seeing him on the march again was an emotion. After a few days I left for my first Santiago’s walk and he went in Spain to run the 20 km of the meeting La Coruna. I also thought about interrupting the journey to watch the race, but it was complicated on a logistical level.” Then the reflection: “When the news of the new disqualification came out it was a hard blow, but knowing the path taken by Alex it seemed strange to me. Fortunately, a judge’s sentence established that he did not commit the crime. ” A few years later, Schwazer wrote the preface to the journalist’s book, entitled “The paths of dreams”.

support — And just talking about it, Murgia underlines a constant in the various presentations made around Italy: “There are always questions about Alex, a sign that there is sympathy and respect towards him. He made mistakes, he fell and started again from scratch, for this reason many hope to see him again in the race“. The last comment is on the adventure of the walker at Big Brother: “I read the analyzes of the training sessions at the company and, in addition to the good results, I am amazed by the desire he shows at 39 years old. Many now know this story and I hope with all my heart for a happy ending. Then, maybe he will do the same with me Santiago’s walk“. See also Naomi Osaka said goodbye to Roland Garros