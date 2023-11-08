Antonio Conte returns to coaching? The words of Luciano Moggi

The future of Antonio Conte is one of the hottest topics in the coaching market. The Salento coach, fresh from his experience in the Premier League at the helm of Tottenham, will soon return to the helm of a top football club.

In recent weeks his name had been linked to Naples and Rome. Some Milan fans on social media have confessed to dreaming of him on the Rossoneri bench. Contacts, rumors, rumors, scenarios, but in the end nothing concrete. But where will Antonio Conte go? And when will we see him again in the role of coach?

Luciano Moggi seems to have clear ideas about the future of the former Italian national team coach. Let’s see what he said.



Giroud like Hateley, Leao outclasses Mbappe, Loftus monstrous: MILAN-PSG, REPORT CARDS

Luciano Moggi: “Antonio Conte is staying put this season. He wants…”

During an intervention on the Neapolitan television station Televomero, Luciano Moggi, as we said, spoke about the future of Antonio Conte. The former Juventus general director explained: “He wants to return to Juventus”. We will therefore see him again on the Juventus bench, after having led the Lady to win 3 consecutive championships between 2011 and 2014 (without forgetting the 13 years as a player with 5 championships and 1 Champions League among the many titles conquered)? Or will Max Allegri – who is so far producing a masterpiece at the start of the season – remain at the helm of Juventus next season too? Who knows. Let’s remember that the Livorno coach has another year on his contract with the Turin club (expires June 2024)

Moggi meanwhile excludes that Antonio Conte could sign a team in the short term: “De Laurentiis contacted him about the bench but the coach replied that he wants to stay put for this season. It’s something he will stand by, he said no to everyone who called him.”

Read also

Milan and Lazio in the Champions League round of 16 if… The combinations

And then





Frattesi goals, but it’s Chiara: Inter, sensual cleavage from Davide’s sister. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

