Luciano Ligabuei books written by the rocker from Correggio. Singer who just recently published his autobiography.

Luciano Riccardo Ligabue, known in art only by the surname Ligabue, was born in Correggio, in the province of Reggio Emilia, on March 13, 1960. Singer-songwriter, guitarist, director, screenwriter and record producer, perhaps not everyone knows that he is also a writer. The artist who won two Tenco Plaques, a Tenco Prize, a Le parole della Musica Prize and a Lunezia Prize, also has the European record of paying spectators for a concert by a single artist, for the concert in Campovolo in 2005. Record then beaten in 2017 by Vasco Rossi for Modena Park 2017.

His literary career it began in 1997 with the forty-three stories Outside and inside the village, with which it won the Procida-Isola Award by Arturo-Elsa Morante and the “City of Fiesole Award”. “La neve se ne frega” is instead her first novel, released in 2004: with this book she won the 2004 Fregene Special Prize, the Fernanda Pivano Prize and the Giuseppe Giacosa Prize. But later others of books, novels, short stories followed. Which today we are going to discover.

A story: Autobiography of Luciano Ligabue

Published by Mondadori and in bookstores from May 3, 2022, “A story: Autobiography”Is the story of Luciano Ligabue, who decided to open the drawers of his memories from childhood to the present day. 60 years of life in a biography to be read and relived, through not only the artist’s songs, but also his experiences.

A biographical story in the form of a novel to relive the success of Luciano Ligabue, a story to tell that contains many others. The book is available in both hardcover and Kindle format.

The snow doesn’t care about Luciano Ligabue

The first novel by Luciano Ligabue is titled “The snow does not care“, Published by Einaudi with several reprints from its release date onwards. The artist leads us to discover a world in which we are born old and become younger over the years. A world without pollution and perfect, according to what it is called Vidor plan, which guarantees every person the necessary happiness and rights. Enjoying your rights in this world is a real duty. Difo and Nature they love each other, they work, they have fun, but they are different and they will soon discover why that paradise that seems so perfect is actually not.

The sound of empty kisses

Luciano Ligabue in the novel “The sound of empty kisses“, Published by Einaudi, leads us to discover the desire of two kids who want to discover the truth, a hidden truth that must come to the surface. A story of friendship, of family ties, of the struggle for one’s rights, of love, of tenderness, but also of hope and the future.

Love letters in the fridge: 77 poems

For Luciano Ligabue, his books are not just novels, but also verses. “Love letters in the fridge: 77 poems”Is a collection of poems, which are not songs, but real poems to tell stories and emotions. There are many issues addressed without a moral, but which help to reflect on our existence. The book is published by Einaudi.

Sorry for the mess

Another novel for Ligabue, also published by Einaudi, entitled “Sorry for the mess“. There is also talk of music in this book, as well as emotions, feelings, love. And we talk about life, a life in which music is the common thread that accompanies you to discover your own existence, between beautiful moments and moments to forget.

Outside and inside the village of Luciano Ligabue, books to listen to: audio book with narration by Stefano Venturi

Audible Studios he has instead published the audiobook, also available with a flexible cover, of the work of Luciano Ligabue entitled “Outside and inside the village”, with Stefano Venturi as narrator. It tells the story of the singer’s return to his village, where music is a serious matter, the founding aspect of the popular culture of the land that he defines as that between the Via Emilia and the West. A homecoming that allows him to focus on himself, admiring the places where he was born. Also telling the behind the scenes of his tireless work.

“It went like this: Thirty years as it should be” with the contribution of Massimo Cotto

Finally, here is the volume “È went like this: Thirty years as it should be“, Which singer Luciano Ligabue wrote together with Massimo Cotto. Published by Mondadori, the volume traces the artistic history of the rocker from Correggio, album after album, live after live, success after success. Many background stories told, but also anecdotes. There is no shortage of visual stories with more than 360 photos that Ligabue fans will surely like. At the end we also find the entire discography of the artist, the covers of the singles, the covers of the albums, the covers of the box sets, the VHS and every other work of the singer.

In this book the rocker tells how things went in his life, trying to dispel urban legends to propose only the pure truth. It is a journey through his history. The book is available in Kindle formatwith hardcover and as an audiobook.

