“TV Globo” presenter said it was one of the most tense mornings of his life; he interviewed President Volodymyr Zelensky

Luciano Huck said that on Monday (Aug. 26, 2024) he spent one of the most tense mornings of his life during a missile and drone bombardment in Ukraine. The program’s host Sunday with Huckfrom the TV Globowas accommodated in an air raid shelter in the capital, Kiev.

Huck stated this Wednesday (August 28) that he spoke with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky (Servant of the People, center) after the attack. He said in his profile on Instagram that the conversation was about Zelensky’s life, leadership, prospects for a peace agreement and the relationship with Brazil. The interview will be part of a documentary on the platform Globoplay.

“On Monday, Ukraine suffered its heaviest bombardment since the Russian invasion began. I was there, holed up in a bomb shelter in the capital, Kiev, as it all unfolded.”declared the presenter.

Luciano Huck stated that he went to the country to see the “barbarities” of the war and listen carefully to the people who live through this conflict. He also said he had a desire to visit the land of his ancestors.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked its 2nd anniversary in February. Before invading the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the separatist provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in Donbass, a territory in eastern Ukraine. The episode was considered the trigger for the conflict.