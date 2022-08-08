During Domingão, the presenter told the audience that “you couldn’t pretend” that nothing was happening

Presenter Luciano Huck praised in his program “Domingão com Huck” this Sunday (07.Aug.2022) the manifesto in defense of democracy organized by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo).

Huck said that “I couldn’t fake it” that nothing was happening and drew the public’s attention to next Thursday (Aug 11), the date on which the letter will be read, at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

According to the presenter, art and democracy have always “walked together” in defense of freedoms and that, in a democracy, it was necessary to ensure that all voices were heard.

Huck was one of the celebrities who signed the letter. THE Folha de S. Paulo, Huck said he will encourage people to sign the document. “The idea is to reach 1 million signatures as soon as possible. All in defense of democracy“, said.

In addition to him, actress Fernanda Montenegro, actor Lázaro Ramos, former player Walter Casagrande Júnior and musicians Caetano Veloso and Chico Buarque also signed the document. Here is the list below:

Open to the public, the document reached 769 thousand signatures at 11 pm on Friday (Aug 5). Don’t mention the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but it is seen as a veiled criticism of the Chief Executive.

The manifesto criticizes what it considers “baseless attacks and unaccompanied evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process.