Presenter, who is Jewish, said he hopes the president rethinks his position and “silences anti-Semitic voices around him”

Presenter Luciano Huck said he regretted the president's speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in which he compared Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip to what Hitler did to the Jews in the Second World War. In your account on X (former Twitter), Huck said that the conflict in the region “It's not remotely like the Holocaust” and that he hopes that the PT member “rethink your position”.

Huck, who is Jewish, said that Lula's statement does not contribute to pacification in the region.

“What is happening in Gaza today is a humanitarian tragedy. The number of civilian casualties is unacceptable and unforgivable.”

