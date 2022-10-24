Presenter ended his Sunday program by saying that voting “lasts a few seconds” and not voting “lasts 4 years”

Presenter Luciano Huck encouraged voters this Sunday (23.Oct.2022) to attend the polls to vote in the 2nd round of elections, on October 30, 2022.

“Go there and vote, because voting takes a few seconds. Now, not voting lasts 4 years”said during the closing of the program “Sunday with Huck”, gives Network Globe.

Huck recalled the campaign made to mobilize young people over 16 years of age to take the voter registration card in 2022 and called for “this brat” to go to polling stations.

“This message is for you: do not let others choose the president of your country”he said. “Don’t let anyone influence you. Don’t vote because someone said it, because someone said it. You don’t vote just to please the family group.”

The presenter has positioned himself in defense of the fairness of the electoral process in recent months. In August, he praised the letter for democracy coordinated by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). In September, she defended the electronic voting machine and criticized the printed vote on video posted on her social media.

Huck was quoted to join a political party and represent the 3rd way in the presidential race. Although, accepted to be Fausto Silva’s replacement on the main Sunday afternoon program of the Rede Globo and withdrew the candidacy in January 2021.

Read Luciano Huck’s full speech:

“And important, okay: don’t let anyone influence you. Don’t vote because someone said it, because someone said it. Do not vote just to please the family group. At the beginning of this year, we made a huge mobilization for young people over 16 years old to take their voter registration.

“So, my call is for these kids to go vote. This message is for you: don’t let others choose the president of your country. Go there and vote, because voting takes a few seconds. Now not voting lasts 4 years. That’s it.”