Members of FIESP’s Superior Council for Creative Economy repudiated attempts to remove the entity’s president

Presenter Luciano Huck and businessman Paulo Hartung signed a letter of support to the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes da Silva.

The document was drawn up by members of the Superior Council for the Creative Economy, who repudiate attempts to remove Josué from the entity’s command.

“We vehemently repudiate any attempts to remove him from the presidency of the entity. Defending democracy and rescuing the political importance of FIESP in the public debate, things that you have done with so much competence, should be a reason for honor and applause from all members of the entity”, says an excerpt from the manifesto. Here’s the full (77 KB).

On Friday (January 20), lawyers who make up Fiesp’s Superior Legal Council also released a letter of support for Josué.

They said that “express concern about attempts to depose them from the presidency of Fiesp due to futile allegations that seem to hide purposes of mere power strugglein violation of statutory mandate”.

An assembly of union representatives removed Josué Gomes from the presidency on Monday (16.jan). But his defense said that the assembly was irregular and has no legal value.

This Friday (20.jan.2022) the secretary of Fiesp sent a letter to employees and directors stating that the federation has a new president: Elias Haddad, the oldest vice president. Miguel Reale Júnior, Josué’s lawyer, said that the substitution is not valid.