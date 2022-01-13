The account of Luciano Hang, co-founder and owner of the Havan chain of stores, was suspended on Twitter on Wednesday night (12). The reason for blocking the account would have been by court order, according to information published by the “G1” portal.

+ Bolsonaro minimizes the omicron in Brazil: ‘has not killed anyone’

Luciano Hang’s profile appears with the following message on Twitter: “Account suspended: Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Hang profiles on other social networks such as Instagram and Facebook are still active. Luciano Hang recently exposed his opinion on vaccinating children against Covid-19. The businessman’s position was against the action already confirmed of the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19.

In a recent post about vaccinating children against Covid-19, Hang shared a video of doctor José Augusto Nasser, asking parents not to vaccinate their children. Twitter has been increasingly strict about sharing misinformation and fake news.

In 2020, Hang had already temporarily lost his Twitter profile, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in the fake news inquiry.

Hang has already been the subject of investigations by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In 2018, he would have favored Jair Bolsonaro, illegally, during the elections, from the firing of fake news on WhatsApp. It is worth noting that, in 2018, Hang was one of the main electoral cables of President Jair Bolsonaro.

