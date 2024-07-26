Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 21:20

The 1st Special Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul overturned a first instance sentence and convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro’s ally Luciano Hang of qualified insult and defamation for calling an architect a “leftist” and suggesting that he “go to Cuba”. According to the ruling, he was sentenced to one year and four months in prison and four months in detention. The sentences were converted into community service and payment of a fine of 35 minimum wages.

According to the document, “the statements made by the defendant (Hang) are not protected by freedom of expression, as they constitute animus injuriandi and animus defamandi, going beyond the limits of legitimate public debate. A mere right to criticize was not established, but rather an example of hate speech,” says an excerpt from the ruling. “Freedom of expression does not constitute freedom of aggression and must be exercised responsibly, respecting personality rights and fundamental values ​​protected by the Constitution.”

Hang said in a statement that “Brazil is an extremely dangerous country for an entrepreneur. In the search for generating jobs and development, one can be criminally prosecuted by people who use outdated ideologies to prevent the construction of projects. That is what is happening in this case. It is absurd. It is unacceptable that political debates are punished by taking away the right to freedom of expression.”

The disagreement between Hang and Humberto Tadeu Hickel began in 2020, when the architect created a petition against the installation of a replica of the Statue of Liberty in Havan stores in Canela (RS). According to the records, Hickel presented a technical statement on the negative urban impact of the measure. The architect was defended in the records by lawyers José Henrique Salim Schmidt and Marcelo Mosmann.

In response, the businessman recorded a video to counter the architect. “The expressions used by Luciano Hang, such as ‘leftist’ and ‘go to Cuba, for God’s sake’, were exaggerated in ridiculing and belittling the dignity and decorum of the complainant, constituting an insult,” says another part of the ruling. According to the records, the architect was also called “part of the MST gang” and “part of Lula’s and Haddad’s gang.”

“In the context in which they occurred, such accusations can be understood as dishonorable and capable of damaging the public and professional image of the complainant, and are not a mere divergence of ideas. The appellant, who works as an architect and depends on a good reputation in the community to carry out his professional activity, has the accusations made by the appellee with the potential to cause significant harm to his career and public image,” the judges noted.