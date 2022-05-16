Roncalli had the opportunity to meet Albino Luciani as vicar general of the diocese of Belluno and Feltre, appointed by Monsignor Muccin, on February 6, 1954, on some occasions when he was indeed Patriarch of Venice.

But the circumstance that made the Patriarch Roncalli appreciate Monsignor Albino Luciani was his commitment during the “diocesan Eucharistic year” for Belluno and Feltre in 1956 in preparation for the National Eucharistic Congress which was to be celebrated in Lecce. Monsignor Luciani was called to coordinate in all the parishes of the diocese the awareness of both dogmatic, catechetical and liturgical issues in order to give a greater understanding of the great gift of the Eucharist, enhancing the cult of adoration and frequent communion with due preparation both children and young people, spouses, religious, priests, workers and emigrants present in the families of origin in the summer months and also involving vacationers.

At the conclusion of this significant and great spiritual mobilization, the Patriarch of Venice, Cardinal Angelo Roncalli, was invited to conclude the diocesan Eucharistic Year on Sunday 16 September 1956, afterwards with a solemn pontifical in Belluno.

Before then, Cardinal Roncalli, being directed to Borca di Cadore for a conference of theology teachers of the Seminaries of the Tre-Venezie, passed through Belluno and not finding the bishop Muccin he had the Vicar General Luciani accompany him for a whole afternoon for a visit to the most significant localities of the diocese.

Roncalli had already met Luciani in June 1954 on the train to Rome on the occasion of the celebrations of Saint Pius X. The Patriarch was also able to hear the appreciation of Luciani on his commitment in the formation of future priests and committed lay people from many sides. in the apostolate in the parish and in Catholic associations and in civil life.

What gave Roncalli hope for a wider ecclesial commitment of Luciani was the doctrinal competence and pastoral concreteness that he had impressed above all in the interdiocesan Synod of Belluno and Feltre, in the catechetical convention and in the preparation of the Eucharistic Congress.

Bishop Muccin already in 1955-56 had reported to the consistorial Congregation the name of Monsignor Albino Luciani for the episcopate. But the Sacred Congregation, having evaluated the case and after having received testimonies on the spot, did not consider to propose Luciani in a trio of candidates for the episcopate[1]. The reasons seemed to have been different: from frail health to issues of relatives with disabilities, from the frail voice to the modest bearing. From the Consistorial’s reply, the path of the episcopate seemed precluded.

However, “an accident occurred” and that is, after the death of Pius XII, Cardinal Roncalli, who took the name of John XXIII, was elected on 22 October 1958 as Roman Pontiff, the Patriarch of Venice, who took the name of John XXIII, who also had to identify his successor in Venice.

Several names were mentioned for Roncalli’s succession in Venice. John XXIII chose the bishop Urbani of Verona for the chair of San Marco. In this way, Verona was left unguarded, for which Pope Roncalli had set his sights on Monsignor Carraro, recently Bishop of Vittorio Veneto and therefore in this logic the diocese of Vittorio Veneto remained uncovered.

According to the confidences given to me by my friend Monsignor Loris Capovilla, for the supply of the dioceses of Verona and Vittorio Veneto Pope John XXIII asked Monsignor Bortignon, who was the Bishop-Secretary of the Triveneta Episcopal Conference, if he had a good priest of Padua for Vittorio Veneto. Bortignon proposed to the Pope, with the consent of Monsignor Muccin of Belluno and Feltre, the name of Albino Luciani, pointing out to Pope John XXIII that at the Consistorial there was the “Luciani practice”, but set aside.

Pope Roncalli asked the Consistorial about the practice of Luciani, heard from the Prefect the causes of the setting aside and faced the fact of poor health he replied: “It means that he will die as a Bishop” and about the feeble voice he said: “Today there are microphones” .

Therefore, following Bortignon’s recommendation, John XXIII chose the “mountain monsignor”, of whom he did not personally remember neither the face nor the bearing, but had received the moral, doctrinal and pastoral assurances from the bishops Bortignon and Muccin, who in that circumstance they vaguely recalled the encounters he had had with Luciani.

This is testified by Luciani himself, confiding in Don Ausilio da Rif who accompanied him in a private audience with John XXIII after his episcopal ordination.

Here are his words: “The Pope told me that he did not know me and did not remember me, not even of having met me at the Eucharistic Congress, but that the Bishop of Belluno and Monsignor Bortignon spoke well to him”[2].

Then there is the testimony of Luciani himself who, referring to the private audience with Pope John XXIII on 21 December 1958 at 11.35, reported this statement by the Pontiff of Sotto il Monte: “I chose it myself [….]your Bishop and the Bishop of Padua had told me about you several times “[3].

However, there is another testimony that honors the memories of Pope John and this is what his brother Edoardo wrote to Mrs. Regina Kummer in a letter dated 21 January 1986, where among other things he affirms: “My brother, made bishop of Vittorio Veneto , he told me that he had asked Pope John why he had chosen him in that place, and that the Pope answered him reminding him of that day spent in company [nella diocesi di Belluno]”.

I think the memory of his brother Edoardo is more credible, as Pope Roncalli had clear memories, especially linked to liturgical moments or leisure-cultural relationships or historical-artistic encounters.

On 9 December 1958 Monsignor Muccin summoned the community of the seminary of Belluno and communicated that Monsignor Albino Luciani had been elected Bishop of Vittorio Veneto. The Bull bears the date of December 15th.

Pope John XXIII wanted to personally order it in the Vatican Basilica on December 27 together with Monsignor Angelo Dell’Acqua of the Secretariat of State and former collaborator of Roncalli in Istanbul and Monsignor Carlo Masakila of Tanganyika and Tardini Secretary of State. Con-consecrating with John XXIII were the bishops Muccin of Belluno and Bortignon of Padua.

The parishioners of Canale gave Luciani the golden pectoral cross with the six red pearls and the chain that he also wore in the Conclave of 1978 and on his first appearance in the Lodge of blessings. On the afternoon of December 27 at 5 pm, Luciani and the other Bishops ordained in the morning were received by the Pope.

On 1 January 1959 he celebrated the Pontifical in the cathedral of Belluno and on 4 January in Forno di Canale, before taking his leave for Vittorio Veneto.

NOTE

[1] SACRED CONGREGATION AND CONCISTORIAL, protocol 989/55

[2] From the letter of Don Ausilio Da Rif to Regina Kummer on January 21, 1980

[3] Ar.SPV, Fondo Luciani-Own archive, envelope XIII, notebook 14, cnn