The Peruvian model Luciana Fuster stepped on national soil this Monday, December 18. Hours before Jorge Chávez arrived at the airport, followers of the current Miss Grand International 2023 gathered at this venue, where her family was also present, in this case, Fernanda Fuster, who was moved when she said a few words to her younger sister. In this note, she knows what the young woman said and what surprise she has prepared for the beauty queen.

What did Fernanda Fuster say upon the arrival of her sister Luciana to Peru?

Fernanda Fuster He dared to give a statement for the program 'This is war' this Monday, December 18. The young woman was moved to know that she was minutes away from meeting her again. sister Luciana Fusterafter not seeing her since October in Vietnam.

Fernando He dedicated a few words to the popular 'Lu'. “I really want to hug her and tell her that she is a source of pride for Peru,” said. After that, the young woman said that she has prepared a special surprise for Luciana at her house.

It should be noted that Fernando He shared various videos about what his sister Luciana's reception was like at the Jorge Chávez airport. “How crazy, how much love”he pointed.

Who is Fernanda, sister of Luciana Fuster?

Fernanda FusterHe caught the attention of the press for being present at his sister's most important moments,Luciana Fuster. The young woman said goodbye to the popular 'Lu' from Peru when she left for Vietnam for Miss Grand International 2023.

Likewise, he was in the final gala of the beauty pageant in which Patricio Parodi's girlfriend triumphed; and now, she accompanied her sister after her arrival to the Jorge Chavez airport after spending several months in Asia.

Although there is not much information aboutFernanda Fuster, it is known from her social networks that Luciana's sister is currently 29 years old. Likewise, she graduated in 2017 with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Lima. She also works as an image consultant and personal shopper.

Although the Fuster sisters do not share many photographs together, they always send emotional messages to each other through their social networks. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Fernanda Fuster

