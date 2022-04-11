Luciana Fuster was concerned about the health of Patrick Parody. After having generated a stir with her presence at the baby shower of Majo Parodi, sister of ‘Pato’, due to the reunion she had with Flavia Laos, Luciana looks closer than ever to her partner.

After attending her boyfriend’s family reunion, the young influencer revealed that when Patricio received the third booster dose against COVID-19, he had side effects from the vaccine.

What did Luciana Fuster say?

The cameras of “America shows” approached her to consult the health status of the reality boy after having been seen indisposed in their networks. “We were leaving his house, coming to ‘This is war,’ and to get out of there there are many stairs. So, the child was dying and he hung on me as if to help him up and I said ‘poor little baby’ ”, commented the model.

“How is (Patricio Parodi) evolving?” the reporter asked him.

To which Luciana replied: “Now it’s a bit complicated. I don’t know why she hit the vaccine so badly, it was like two or three days that it was bad, which normally hits people. Suddenly, he got a little better and again a relapse. So, we are right now with medicine and seeing that it improves.”

Patricio Parodi thinks about the kiss that Luciana gave him live

The member of “This is war” and the reality girl Luciana Fuster have become one of the most controversial couples of ‘Chollywood’. For this reason, after the kiss that the young woman gave to “Pato” after a competition in the reality show, the model spoke loud and clear.

“No, what am I going to get nervous. It’s nothing to write home about,” she recounted. However, he added that despite the fact that it was a very unique and tender moment, he would not go before cameras again, because he takes great care of his privacy.