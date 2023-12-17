She separates from her companions. Luciana Fuster and the finalists of Miss Grand International 2023 spent two months full of challenges and adventures. The ten most beautiful women in the world say goodbye to Thailand and each one will return to her home to fulfill her reign as national representatives. This Sunday, December 17, Luciana will also return to Peru to spend the Christmas holidays with her family and will return to Thailand in the month of January. Given this situation, the 11 models had an emotional moment when saying goodbye to their queen.

What happened to Luciana Fuster and the top 10 of Miss Grand International 2023?

After Luciana When she got her bags ready, a van was waiting for her outside Miss Grand's mansion to take her to the airport. The queens cried along with the Peruvian, since it is very likely that they will not see each other again for a while.

On Instagram, Luciana shared the emotional moment in a video and wrote: “I love them to the moon and back, they are my sisters. “The best top 10 in the world.”

Has Luciana Fuster already arrived in Peru?

After arriving at the airport in Thailand, Luciana Fuster She was received among a group of fans who came to the venue to say goodbye to her and give her good wishes on her return to Peru. At the end of this note, Fuster said that she had traveled the first leg of the flight.

In that sense, the beauty queen would be returning during this Sunday night. Her family and Patricio Parodi would receive her at the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Callao.