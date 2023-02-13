The reality girl Luciana Fuster pointed out that she prefers to ignore the statements of her detractors and that the main thing for her is to focus completely on the competition.

She doesn’t stay silent. Luciana Fuster She caused surprise among her fans by making her participation in Miss Peru 2023 official. Although she has become one of the favorite candidates this year, some local show business figures have spoken out against her presence in the beauty pageant. Despite this, the member of “This is war” remains firm in her decision and has made it clear that she is not affected by the criticism or comments she receives after her announcement.

Luciana Fuster ignores the haters

Luciana Fuster was consulted for the results she hopes to obtain with her presentation in the contest directed by Jessica Newton. The model herself said that she, like her colleagues, is looking forward to taking the crown home. “My expectations are to achieve a very beautiful role, if she had the Miss Peru crown, and that it be a beautiful competition among all the competitors,” she commented.

On the other hand, he was asked about the recent criticism he has received from Magaly Medina and other entertainment figures. Given this, she indicated that she prefers to concentrate on her application

Luciana Fuster feels ready to compete for the Miss Peru crown. Photo: composition LR/shot of Miss Peru

“I would not answer anything. I focus on the positive, I focus on competing, I focus on myself, and that is what is important. (…) One advances focused on his own and is as far as he wants to go, “she added for the cameras of La República.

Luciana Fuster is moved to make the application official

Through a publication on the profile of Miss Peru, the participation of Luciana Fuster in the contest directed by Jessica Newton. In an exclusive interview with Kativa, the reality girl was moved to tell what plans she has in case she becomes the successor to Alessia Rovegno.

In the same way, she said that she will give her all to try to become the next queen to represent Peru before the world. “If I were to have the title of Miss Peru, believe me that I am going to work for my family, for myself and for the entire country”, he expressed through tears.