Luciana Littizzetto mocks Micol Incorvaia: “Go back to sleep” | VIDEO

After Fiorello, Luciana Littizzetto also stings Micol Incorvaia on TV after the latter complained on social media that she was woken up at 9.30 by a courier who was supposed to deliver her a package.

“I’m upset that I woke up so early, because the Amazon delivery man decided to ring at 9.30. So she forced me to get out of bed and lose sleep ”said the contestant of the last edition of the Big Brother VIP.

Statements that evidently did not go unnoticed on social media, but also on TV: if a few days ago it was Fiorello who made fun of Micol Incorvaia, now it is Luciana Littizzetto who teases the now ex gieffina.

“At 9.30 I have already taken the dog down, I had breakfast, called my mother thirty times” declared the comedian during the last episode of What’s the weather likebroadcast on Rai 3 on the evening of Sunday 30 April.

“I’m the Amazon delivery man. I’m sorry for pulling you out of bed.” – The letter from @lucianinalitti for Micol a #CTCF pic.twitter.com/JvqJVfPmCx — Che Tempo Che Fa (@chetempochefa) April 30, 2023

Luciana Littizzetto then read an imaginary letter written by an Amazon courier, in which she did not spare several digs against Micol Incorvaia.

“I received a message from the Amazon delivery man who asked me if I could kindly give this message to Micol” began Luciana Littizzetto who then read the letter.

“Dear Micol, I’m the Amazon delivery man, I’m sorry I pulled you out of bed at that infamous hour forcing you to take a walk, I should have imagined you were still asleep. I felt dirty in the soul. Me who had comfortably gotten up at 5.00 and had gone to collect the van to start my round of deliveries. My mistake, I should have waited for you to wake up honey, pulling my nose hair in the process.”

The comedian continues: “Actually, I’m sorry if I didn’t even bring you a freshly baked croissant from Cannvacciuolo. Forgive us, we are spoiled people who work 30 hours a day and pay off a mortgage and buy things in installments. We are not humble like you. Now I have to leave you Micol, I would like to write you more but I have to make 18 deliveries in half an hour”

“Goodnight Micol, go back to sleep, that’s the best thing for you” concluded Luciana Littizzetto.