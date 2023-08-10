These are the words of the presenter: “Here’s how it is outside work”

In these days Luciana Littizzetto gave an interview to the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’. Among the many topics covered during the interview, the words that the presenter spent towards her colleague and lifelong friend Maria De Filippi did not go unnoticed.

Luciana Littizzetto, during an interview with the weekly ‘Oggi’, revealed some unpublished backgrounds on Maria DeFilippi. In detail, the presenter revealed that in reality, behind this extraordinary woman, a person with fragility is actually hidden. These were her words about it:

We have always had a good relationship. I have to tell the truth, Maria is always the one who encourages me. The most frequent word she tells me to spur me on is ‘stupid’. She loves me like this and, deep down, she’s right: if I get upset, if I feel insecure, she plays it down in a moment: “Idiot!”. This is her way of playing down and prodding me.

And, continuing, Luciana Littizzetto he then continued:

Even with foster care, she was the one who gave me security and told me about it. I feared that being a well-known person would make our children’s journey more difficult. She spoke to me several times about her experience with Gabriele with great serenity. She told me: “Don’t worry, you will protect your children, everything will be fine”. So it was, she is a person who knows how to give you peace of mind.

To then conclude: